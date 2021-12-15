Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.94% from the company’s previous close.

GBIO has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair lowered Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.95. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 16,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,849.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,771. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 375.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

