Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Trading Down 6.7%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 338,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 397,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of C$105.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60.

Get Generation Mining alerts:

In related news, Director Kerry Knoll purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,567,352 shares in the company, valued at C$2,497,146.40.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.