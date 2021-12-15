Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the period. Envestnet accounts for about 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.97% of Envestnet worth $86,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,487,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 311,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 39,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.48. 4,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,315. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 172.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.