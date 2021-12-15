Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Balkrishan Kalra Sells 5,000 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

G traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 897,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 987.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

