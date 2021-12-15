GeyserCoin Achieves Market Cap of $11,989.91 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $11,989.91 and $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94,867.59 or 1.94490404 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,637,706 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

