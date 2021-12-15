Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.0% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $70,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $70.33. 83,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,214,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

