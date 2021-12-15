Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Decreased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $70.18. 112,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,214,959. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

