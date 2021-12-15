Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE DNA opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

