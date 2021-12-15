Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,369 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Glacier Bancorp worth $27,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

