Glitch Market Cap Tops $88.60 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $88.60 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Glitch has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00054987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.73 or 0.08146300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00077193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,667.94 or 0.99796331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

