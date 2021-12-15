Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Trading 3.5% Higher

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.77. 570,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 340,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTII)

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

