Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $27.94. 2,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000.

