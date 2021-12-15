Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Shares Down 1.5%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.66. 7,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 4,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.48% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.