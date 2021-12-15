Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.66

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

