Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Shares Down 1.1%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.12. 3,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 5,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,000.

