Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Trading Down 3.2%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 41,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 35,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.17% of Global X Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

