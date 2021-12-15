Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 138.3% from the November 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

