GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,269.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $370,783.87 and $1,269.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,216.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.83 or 0.08246968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00312296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.35 or 0.00906910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00073929 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00384488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00260121 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

