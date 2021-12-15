Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 242.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 405,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Globant by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,611,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB opened at $266.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $188.67 and a 52-week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

