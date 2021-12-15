GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy stock opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.