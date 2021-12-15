Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $10.80

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $11.50. Golar LNG shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 12,508 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

