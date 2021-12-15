Golden Minerals (TSX:AUMN) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Golden Minerals Co (TSX:AUMN)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 17,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56.

About Golden Minerals (TSX:AUMN)

Golden Minerals is a Delaware corporation based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its Rodeo and Velardeña properties in Mexico and, through partner-funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing mining properties in Mexico, Argentina, and Nevada.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.