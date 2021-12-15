Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Buys $148,400.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. 753,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,394. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,273,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

