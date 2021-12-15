Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Buys $148,400.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. 753,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,394. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,273,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
