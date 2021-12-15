Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,259.25

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,259.25 ($16.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,151 ($15.21). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,151 ($15.21), with a volume of 894,854 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GFTU shares. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.78) to GBX 1,325 ($17.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.41) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,321.67 ($17.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,261.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,259.25. The company has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

