GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 1,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

