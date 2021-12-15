Gravity Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,243.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $58,243.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00055513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.00 or 0.08184623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00077174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.51 or 1.00115461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

