Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GWLLF. Citigroup raised Great Wall Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on Great Wall Motor in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GWLLF stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

