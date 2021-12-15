Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 3,063 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 58,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 117,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,677,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $402.20 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $419.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

