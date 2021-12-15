Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to announce sales of $118.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.63 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year sales of $389.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.64 million to $414.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $353.12 million, with estimates ranging from $323.35 million to $382.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19.

GRIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $1,542,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRIN stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.07%.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.