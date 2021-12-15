Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Down to $21.35

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.35, but opened at $20.37. Groupon shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 627 shares changing hands.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The stock has a market cap of $580.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.39.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

