Grove Bank & Trust Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,473 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $600.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $648.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $265.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.08.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

