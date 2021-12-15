Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $149.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

