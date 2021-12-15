Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

