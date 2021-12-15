Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 3,011 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.