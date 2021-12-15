Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,345,338 shares of company stock worth $453,727,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.70 and a 200-day moving average of $345.41. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $926.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

