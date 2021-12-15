Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0397 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of GPOVY stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.83. Grupo Carso has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.
About Grupo Carso
