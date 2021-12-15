Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $23.48

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.48, but opened at $24.49. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Grupo Simec during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

