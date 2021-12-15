Guider (GDR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $7,401.30 and $37.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00206755 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

