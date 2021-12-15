GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the November 15th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,475.0 days.
Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $$24.92 on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
