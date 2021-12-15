GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the November 15th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,475.0 days.

Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $$24.92 on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc engages in the planning, development, operation and distribution of smartphone applications and online computer games. It also engages in the planning, development and sale of console games. The company was founded on July 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

