GXChain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29.06 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $96.81 million and approximately $29.06 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003122 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,821,185 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

