GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Truist Securities lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.89. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,978,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,982,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.