H-CYTE (HCYT) and The Competition Head to Head Review

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS: HCYT) is one of 196 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare H-CYTE to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

H-CYTE has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for H-CYTE and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A H-CYTE Competitors 1005 4159 7581 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 34.02%. Given H-CYTE’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe H-CYTE has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H-CYTE and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $2.15 million -$6.46 million -1.17 H-CYTE Competitors $1.14 billion $82.54 million 0.46

H-CYTE’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE. H-CYTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -320.43% N/A -382.30% H-CYTE Competitors -716.58% -77.40% -17.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

H-CYTE rivals beat H-CYTE on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

