Hacken Token Achieves Market Cap of $43.52 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $43.52 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00055049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.66 or 0.08162024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,802.69 or 0.99940406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,800,038 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

