Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Down to $51.90

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.90, but opened at $49.52. Haemonetics shares last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 956 shares.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 12,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,899,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

