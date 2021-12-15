Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.78.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,450 shares of company stock worth $6,463,599. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 456,977 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $16,929,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.