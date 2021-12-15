Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBRIY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

