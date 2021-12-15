Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.92

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBRIY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.10.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

