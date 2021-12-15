Harmony Achieves Market Cap of $2.17 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Harmony has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $126.10 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.14 or 0.00360897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00040204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,280,636,837 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,944,837 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars.

