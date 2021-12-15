Harvest Finance (FARM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.73 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $87.58 or 0.00179136 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $57.19 million and $10.73 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 675,145 coins and its circulating supply is 652,937 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

