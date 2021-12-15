Hashgard (GARD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $96,525.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00207773 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

